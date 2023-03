On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, March 4 – 5, 2023.

Tyler Bernadyn

Newport

8 Bedlow Place | $549,000 | Open House on Saturday from 9 am to 11 am and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

5 Conrad Court | $799,900 | Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

11 Simmons Street | $799,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

75 Pelham Street #A | $499,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

2 Eastnor Road #B | $899,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

2 Eastnor Road #D | $799,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

130 Carroll Avenue | $3,400,000 | Open Hosue on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

9 King Street | $1,699,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

157 Harrison Avenue #23 | $1,385,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

233 Meadow Lane | $1,250,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

262 Peckham Avenue | $1,075,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

605 Fairway Drive | $409,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

136 Corporate Place | $749,000 | Open House on Sunday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

Portsmouth

223 Wapping Road | $1,064,999 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

14 Cove Street | $456,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Jamestown

53 Conanicus Ave #3C | $975,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Tiverton

15 Summit Avenue | $550,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

339 Village Road | $995,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

205 Songbird Lane | $249,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

71 Starboard Drive #170 | $652,900 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

38 Red Tail Trail | $239,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.