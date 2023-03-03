As part of Newport Irish Heritage Month happenings, the Museum of Newport Irish History is offering tours of Newport’s historic Irish cemeteries.

On Sunday, March 5, and Sunday, March 19, at 12:30 pm, you may tour the Saint Joseph Cemetery, known locally as the Barney Street Cemetery, the final resting place of many of Newport’s early Irish immigrants, the site of Rhode Island’s first Catholic church. This place was the center of Irish community life from 1828 through the mid-1800s, and it is the site from which Rhode Island’s very first St. Patrick’s Day Parade stepped off in 1842. Learn about the fascinating history of this site, as well as its mysteries. The tours of approximately 30 minutes will be given, weather permitting, by local researcher and guide Steve Marino.

Photo of a March 2022 tour of the Barney Street Cemetery. Photo by Larry Bartley

On Sunday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m., the Museum will offer a new tour of the Saint Mary’s Cemetery, the final resting place of well over 1,000 Newporters of the mid-1800s through the early 1900s, including countless immigrants from Ireland and first-generation Irish Americans. This cemetery was established to serve R.I.’s first Catholic parish, which, in 1848-1852 constructed a new church in which to house its growing congregation, fueled by immigration from Ireland. That church, dedicated in 1852 to “The Holy Name of Mary, Our Lady of the Isle,” stands today at the corner of Spring Street and Memorial Boulevard West. The St. Mary’s Cemetery was in operation soon after the church was completed. There is no fee, but reservations are requested for the March 26 tour of approximately 45 minutes. Meet at the gate on Kingston Ave. near the intersection with Warner Street.

Photo of the gates to Saint Mary’s Cemetery on Kingston Avenue. Photo from FindAGrave.com

There is no fee, but reservations are requested. To reserve, visit the “Event” page at NewportIrishHistory.org.

For additional information, please write newportirishhistory@gmail.com or call Ann at 401-841-5493.