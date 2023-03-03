“Six Picks Music” is our weekly region-wide listing of some of the best in local music. We’ve got it all covered this week with music from Hip-Hop to classical guitar. Check out some of our favorites below.

Friday: Motif Music Award-winning band The Copacetics bring their high-energy blend of “ska, rocksteady, reggae with dashes of soul, blues, doo-wop, and jazz” to Jamestown’s Narragansett Cafe. It’s always a great time with these guys! Click here for details.

Friday: João Luiz and Douglas Lora comprise the Brasil Guitar Duo, playing the Music Mansion in Providence in a 7PM concert sponsored by the Rhode Island Guitar Guild. The pair return Saturday at Noon for a Masterclass at the University of Rhode Island. Click here for details.

Friday: Tickets are still available for Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Durk appearing at The AMP (formerly the Dunk) in Providence. He’ll bring music from his latest release 7720. DD Osama and Sugarhill DDOT open at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Cranston County Fest comes to the newly renovated Park Theatre in RI’s second biggest city. The night features headliner Easton Corbin with openers Louie Bello, Kevin Herchen, and Patrick Kearns. Music begins at 6PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: Montclair, New Jersey-based progressive fusion band Thank You Scientist plays Fete in Providence. Check out the creative horn-centric sound from these guys who seem to blend all genres into their music. The Morgana Phase & Coma Hole open. Click here for details.

Sunday: The Graduate Sessions return to their monthly digs at the Graduate Hotel in Providence for a night of singer-songwriters performing in the round at Poindexter Coffee in the former Biltmore. This month’s show features host Steve Allain, with Rachel Sumner and Steve Minisce sitting in. Click here for details.