FirstWorks, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting art with audiences, presents Boston-based street dance pioneers The Wondertwins in a one-of-a-kind performance at the Ballroom at the Providence G on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Identical twin brothers Billy and Bobby McClain, better known as The Wondertwins, will take audiences on a journey through the roots of street dance and the glitz and glamour of Broadway. The performance will also feature a DJ to follow.

The Wondertwins, who first came on the scene in Boston during the 1970s as young dancers at block parties and barbeques, will showcase their unique style of dance that combines the technical facility of hip-hop, the sophistication of the glory days of the Cotton Club, the flash of Rat Pack era Las Vegas, and elements of vaudeville, robot, tap, and mime.

Wondertwins. Photo by Sophie Browne

“We’re thrilled to invite The Wondertwins to inspire and entertain audiences at the Ballroom at the Providence G,” said Kathleen Pletcher, Executive Artistic Director of FirstWorks. “Coming together around this dynamic duo in the nightclub atmosphere of one of Providence’s revitalized historic spaces will be a highlight of the winter months.”

The Wondertwins have had a successful career spanning four decades, performing at notable venues such as The Apollo, Jacob’s Pillow, and The Lincoln Center. They have also received multiple awards, including six-time winners of “Showtime at The Apollo” and recognition by Berklee College of Music as “Artists for Social Change” (2019), an “Official Resolution Award” from former Boston Mayor and City Councilor Kim Janey (2020), as well as “The Sojourner Truth Award” (2013) and “Boston’s Pioneers of Dance” award by OrigiNation (2012).

In addition to their award-winning dance career, The Wondertwins have worked as educators in Boston schools for over 25 years, inspiring young people by giving, receiving and healing through movement. The Wondertwins will lead educational workshops in Providence-area schools as part of their FirstWorks residency.

Advance tickets for the 18+ show are $25 and will be $30 at the door. They are available now at firstworks.org. For more information on FirstWorks’ education program, contact Jamil Jorge, FirstWorks Education Director at jjorge@firstworks.org.