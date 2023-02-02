Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend!
Weather
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
Friday, February 3
Greenwich Odeum to celebrate Ken Shane with screening of ‘The Last Waltz’ Feb. 3
Ken Shane, who passed away in November 2022 was a talented musician, DJ, writer, promoter and champion of great music. To celebrate his life, the Greenwich Odeum is presenting one of Ken’s favorite movies, The Last Waltz, the legendary final concert from Martin Scorsese and The Band that was held on Thanksgiving eve, November 25,…
City of Newport to open Emergency Overnight Warming Center
Faced with potentially record-cold temperatures, the City of Newport today announced that its Emergency Management team is preparing to open an emergency overnight warming center at the Newport Maritime Center beginning on Thursday, February 2. The Maritime Center, located in the lower level of the Armory Building at 365 Thames St., will be open during…
Things To Do
- 6 pm: Comedy Fundraiser at Hotel Viking to Benefit “Give Kids the World” with Funny4Funds at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm to 10 pm: Come Dancing In Red at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: Give Kids the World at Hotel Viking
- 6:30 pm to 9 pm: Barrel of Laughs – Dinner & A Show! at Newport Vineyards
- 7 pm to 9 pm: Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, The Whale at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Dim Lights from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Barrel of Laughs – Dinner & A Show! at 6:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: The Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Davina Yannetty & Dave Laros from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm
Saturday, February 4
Newport City Council will host a joint workshop with State Legislative Delegation on Feb. 4
Newport City Council will host a workshop with members of the State legislative delegation on Saturday, February 4 at 10 am. The workshop will focus on “City’s legislative priorities for 2023, according to the posted agenda. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall and is open to t…
Things To Do
- 8:30 am: Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am to 1 pm: Sensory-Friendly Valentine’s Day Party! at Bierman Autism Centers
- 1 pm to 3 pm: Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Winter Speaker Series 2023: Rocky Ruggiero at Newport Art Museum
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm to 9 pm: Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Andre Arsenault from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, The Whale at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The 719 from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Davina Yannetty & Mike Brown from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 9 am
Sunday, February 5
RI Music Hall of Fame members RIZZZ playing The Met Sunday, Feb. 5
Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame inductees Rizzz are reuniting for a rare show Sunday, February 5 at The Met in Pawtucket. The show will feature original members Dave Tanury and Jim Tait on guitar, pianist Jerry Xavier, organist Paul Sauvageau, drummer Rick Couto, and saxophonists Bob Weisberger and Klem Klimek. Local legend, and fellow…
Things To Do
- 8:30 am: Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10:30 am: Four Chaplains Sunday
- 5 pm: Festival Choral Evensong of Gratitude in Epiphany at St. George’s School Chapel
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: CeeCee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller (Jazz Brunch) from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
