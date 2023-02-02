Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend!

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.

Friday, February 3

City of Newport to open Emergency Overnight Warming Center

Faced with potentially record-cold temperatures, the City of Newport today announced that its Emergency Management team is preparing to open an emergency overnight warming center at the Newport Maritime Center beginning on Thursday, February 2.  The Maritime Center, located in the lower level of the Armory Building at 365 Thames St., will be open during…

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, The Whale at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Dim Lights from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Barrel of Laughs – Dinner & A Show! at 6:30 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: The Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Davina Yannetty & Dave Laros from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 4

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Andre Arsenault from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, The Whale at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The 719 from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Davina Yannetty & Mike Brown from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 5

RI Music Hall of Fame members RIZZZ playing The Met Sunday, Feb. 5

Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame inductees Rizzz are reuniting for a rare show Sunday, February 5 at The Met in Pawtucket. The show will feature original members Dave Tanury and Jim Tait on guitar, pianist Jerry Xavier, organist Paul Sauvageau,  drummer Rick Couto, and saxophonists Bob Weisberger and Klem Klimek. Local legend, and fellow…

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: CeeCee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller (Jazz Brunch) from 1 pm to 4 pm

