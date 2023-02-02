According to forecasters, it’s gonna be a chilly weekend, but don’t fret, “the sun will come out tomorrow,” especially at the Providence Performing Arts Center where the classic musical Annie is playing all weekend. That and more, in this week’s “Six Picks Events.”

All Weekend: It’s a hard knock life indeed. The uplifting story of Little Orphan Annie returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center this weekend. Don’t miss matinees and evening performances of Annie this weekend at PPAC. Click here for details.

Friday: Warm up to dinner and a show at Newport Vineyards with Barrell of Laughs, an evening of food, wine, beer, and good times with host/comedian Jeremy Furtado and other comedians from around the region. Reservations recommended. Click here for details.

Saturday: A mystery awaits in Middletown at the Norman Bird Sanctuary‘s Fowl Play, a Murder Mystery Evening. Help detectives solve the murder of an ornithology professor set in the 1920s. Period dress is encouraged. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Speaking of murder mysteries, Whodunit, An Improvised Murder Mystery is playing at Wakefield’s Contemporary Theatre Company every Saturday through April 1. Join the actors and help solve a different improvised mystery each week. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Monster Jam‘s “As Big As It Gets!” is back at the Amica Mutual Pavillion (formerly the Dunk) in Providence for a weekend of thrills and chills with 12,000-pound trucks tearing up the dirt. Tickets are available for all performances. Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: Learn how to support a plant-based vegan-friendly lifestyle at the RI Vegfest at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence this weekend. Check out over 85 plant-based vegan restaurants, makers, artists, retailers, and more. Click here for details.