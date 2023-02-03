“Six Picks Music” is our weekly column highlighting some of the best in local music. This weekend, it’s about fusing the elements that make great music with shows from Westerly to Woonsocket. We’ve got everything from metal to jazz and a whole lot more.

Friday: Rock hard at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT this weekend with a double bill from Anthrax and Black Label Society. The two bands will certainly bring some heat on a chilly night. Special guest Exodus opens at 6:30. Click here for details.

Saturday: Head to Chan’s in Woonsocket, famous for “Egg Rolls and Jazz,” and boogie to one of RI’s great saxophonists when Dan Moretti’s Soul – Jazz Collaborative plays along with special guest, American Idol Finalist Elise Testone. Click here for details.

Saturday: Or head South for some high-energy rhythm & blues, rock, soul, and funk from Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood, playing the warm confines of the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly. Music starts at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: The state’s jazz scene is always improving with innovative players leading the way. Check out Brian James Quintet at The Guild in Pawtucket, for a great night of tunes fusing funk, classic rock, blues, and contemporary New Orleans jazz. Click here for details.

Saturday: Gothic folk act Vudu Sister will be at Provdence Brewing Company Saturday evening at 7PM. The band, led by guitarist/singer-songwriter Keith McCurdy is one of the more innovative acts around. Check out their latest release Bastard Children, recorded in Latin and Greek on Bandcamp here. Click here for details.

Sunday: Longtime local favorites Rizzz pull into The Met in Pawtucket for a rare reunion show. Catch the RI Music Hall of Famers in a rare reunion gig after learning more about the band in our story here. Click here for details on Sunday’s show. The Originals open around 5PM.