Faced with potentially record-cold temperatures, the City of Newport today announced that its Emergency Management team is preparing to open an emergency overnight warming center at the Newport Maritime Center beginning on Thursday, February 2.

The Maritime Center, located in the lower level of the Armory Building at 365 Thames St., will be open during overnight hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and is intended to augment the City’s network of daytime warming centers and community-based social service providers.

Operating hours for the weekend will be as follows: Thursday, February 2, from 7 pm – 8 am; Friday, February 3, from 7 pm – 12 pm; and Saturday, February 4, from 7 pm – 8 am.

All those needing to warm up during daytime hours are also welcome to visit one of the City’s other designated warming centers listed below;

Newport Public Library

300 Spring Street

(401) 847-8720

Hours of Operation

Mondays 12 to 8 p.m.

Tuesdays-Thursdays 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fridays-Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Edward King House

35 King Street

Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Florence Gray Community Center

Main Lobby

1 Shimoda Way

Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Donovan Manor

Chapel Street Side Lobby

19 Chapel Street

Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m



For more information about the warming centers located throughout the City, be sure to visit www.CityofNewport.com/WarmingCenters.