Real estate agents are gearing up for a busy weekend as they host a series of open houses in Newport County. Buyers will have the chance to view various properties, from condominiums to single-family homes and multi-family units.

Tyler Bernadyn

On Saturday, February 4th, the first open house begins at 10:00 AM with a single-family home located at 233 Meadow Lane in Middletown, boasting six bedrooms and 4.5 baths priced at $1,250,000. Another single-family home located at 38 Red Tail Trail in Tiverton, with two bedrooms and one bath, is available for viewing from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM for $245,000.

For those looking for a condominium, options are abundant, with open houses starting at 11:00 AM. Two condominiums located at 2 Eastnor Road, #B, and #D, offer two bedrooms and two baths, each priced at $899,000 and $799,000, respectively. Another condominium is located at 66 Girard Avenue, #221 in Newport, featuring two bedrooms and 1.5 baths for $308,000.

Multi-family units are also available for viewing, including a 2-4 units multi-family building located at 35 Mt. Vernon Street in Newport with six bedrooms and 4.5 baths for $1,349,000. Another 2-4 units multi-family building is located at 13 Sherman Street in Newport, with four bedrooms and four baths, priced at $1,900,000.

On Sunday, February 5th, open houses continue with a single-family home located at 205 Songbird Lane in Tiverton, featuring two bedrooms and two baths, available for viewing from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM for $249,000. A single-family home located at 78 Randolph Way in Portsmouth, with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths, is available for viewing from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM for $875,000.

Newport County has something for everyone, whether you are in the market for a luxurious single-family home or a more modest condominium. With a range of properties and prices, buyers are sure to find the perfect home to suit their needs and budget. Be sure to mark your calendars for this weekend’s open houses and take advantage of this unique opportunity to view some of Newport County’s finest properties.

Open Houses This Weekend

Here is the open house information for each property. For more information about any listing, click here.

02/04/23 12:00PM-2:00PM, Condominium, MLS #1329208, 66 Girard Avenue #221, Newport, 2 Beds, 1.5 Baths, $308,000

02/04/23 12:00PM-1:00PM, Single Family, MLS #1322130, 35 Second Street, Newport, 5 Beds, 4.5 Baths, $1,690,000

02/04/23 10:00AM-11:15, Condominium, MLS #1326836, 526 Thames Street #1, Newport, 4 Beds, 2 Baths, $819,000

02/04/23 11:00AM-12:30PM, 2-4 Units Multi Family, MLS #1328976, 35 Mt Vernon Street, Newport, 6 Beds, 4.5 Baths, $1,349,000

02/04/23 11:30AM-1:00AM, 2-4 Units Multi Family, MLS #1328463, 13 Sherman Street, Newport, 4 Beds, 4 Baths, $1,900,000

02/04/23 11:30AM-1:00PM, Condominium, MLS #1327402, 13 Sherman Street #1, Newport, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,999

02/04/23 11:30AM-1:00PM, Condominium, MLS #1327837, 13 Sherman Street #3, Newport, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $450,000

02/04/23 11:00AM-12:30PM, Single Family, MLS #1327513, 40 Island Road, Portsmouth, 4 Beds, 2.5 Baths, $799,000

02/04/23 11:00AM-12:30PM, Single Family, MLS #1327329, 8 Key Court, Newport, 3 Beds, 4 Baths, $2,895,000

02/04/23 11:00AM-12:30PM, Condominium, MLS #1327555, 2 Eastnor Road #B, Newport, 2 Beds, 2 Baths, $899,000

02/04/23 11:00AM-12:30PM, Condominium, MLS #1327558, 2 Eastnor Road #D, Newport, 2 Beds, 2 Baths, $799,000

02/04/23 11:00AM-1:00PM, Single Family, MLS #1326668, 167 Meadow Lane, Middletown, 4 Beds, 3 Baths, $1,100,000

02/04/23 11:30AM-1:00PM, Single Family, MLS #1328372, 5 West Main Road, Little Compton, 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, $1,150,000

02/04/23 11:00AM-1:00PM, Single Family, MLS #1323646, 38 Red Tail Trail, Tiverton, 2 Beds, 1 Bath, $245,000

02/04/23 12:00PM-2:00PM, Condominium, MLS #1327566, 76 Seafare Lane, Portsmouth, 2 Beds, 1.5 Baths, $430,000

02/04/23 11:30AM-1:00PM, Single Family, MLS #1328485, 11 Coddington Way, Portsmouth, 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath