🏀 The Providence men’s basketball team came up with a big win over No. 4 UConn last night. (What’sUpNewp)

🎉 Staying on the court, Maeve Crowley became the 14th player to score 1000 career points for Rogers last night. She reached the milestone with her first three-pointer of the night. (ABC6)

Maeve Crowley for 1000! Photo Credit: Rogers Vikings on Twitter

📺 The live stream didn’t work, but the recording of last night’s Newport City Council Workshop on Goal Setting is now available to watch. (City of Newport)

🌎 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz reports on how the environment is among the top priorities for both Representative Michelle E. McGaw, D-Dist. 71 and newly elected Sen. Linda Ujifusa, D-Dist. 11, during the legislative session that began this week. (What’sUpNewp)

👉 Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Our weekly now hiring roundup includes more than 100 job opportunities. (What’sUpNewp)

🎶 A year and a half ago, Kara McKee quit her job in the corporate world to chase down her dream of being a full-time musician. After years of gigging at small clubs around New England, the daughter of RI Governor Dan McKee finally received some national attention when she appeared on NBC’s The Voice last summer and was selected to join Team John Legend.

WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke to McKee over the holiday break as she was preparing to head to Nashville to work on a long-awaited studio recording. (What’sUpNewp)

Kara McKee (photo by @anniefortephotography)

Today: Rain or freezing rain likely before 1 pm, then rain showers likely between 1 pm and 2 pm, then patchy drizzle or freezing rain after 2 pm. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: Patchy drizzle before 5 am, then patchy drizzle with a slight chance of rain after 5 am. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 38. North wind around eight mph.

Tomorrow: Rain, mainly before 3 pm. High near 39. North wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Today: NNE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Showers likely, mainly before 2 pm, then a chance of drizzle after 2 pm. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind around 7 kt. A chance of drizzle, then a slight chance of rain after 5 am. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NNE wind 5 to 7 kt. Rain, mainly before 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:29 pm | 9 hours and 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:42 am & 6:58 pm | Low tide at 12:44 am & 11:59 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13 days, 97% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

Connecticut guard Tristen Newton, left, takes a shot over Providence guard Jared Bynum (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

When his team lost back-to-back games in late November, Providence coach Ed Cooley anticipated a strong response by a roster topped with multiple veterans.

Newport has a long history filled with firsts and unique accomplishments. From its early days as a colonial capital to its modern-day status as a cultural hub, Newport has always been a place of significance in the United States.

Including 40 fun facts/things you might not know about Newport.