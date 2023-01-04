Frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and hurricane-like winds over the winter holiday pushed gas prices higher for the first time in months.

A gallon of gas was $3.20 on average Tuesday, January 3, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 3. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Crude oil futures rose slightly at the end of December in a signal that prices could go higher as the new year progresses. Demand for gas has been high with holiday travel, and U.S. supplies of gasoline are hovering around the low end of the typical range over the last five years, according to the Energy Information Administration.

“Some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said in a statement Tuesday, adding that prices could increase further.

Motorists in New York metros can also expect to pay more at the pump now that a six-month gas tax holiday aimed at easing the burden on consumers came to an end this past weekend.

Providence metro area by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.25

— Rhode Island average: $3.25

— Rhode Island gas tax: $0.35 per gallon (#12 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.4%)

– Year change: -$0.12 (-3.4%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.16

– Week change: -$0.04 (-0.7%)

– Year change: +$1.57 (+43.9%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.42

#2. Wailuku, HI: $5.04

#3. Kahului, HI: $5.04

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Casper, WY: $2.36

#2. Cheyenne, WY: $2.63

#3. Lawton, OK: $2.66

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162