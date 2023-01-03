Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County.

Have something you’d like to see on this list or a future one? Add it to our event calendar.

Tuesday, January 3

Things To Do

No listings.

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 6 pm

Little Compton: Planning Board at 7 pm

Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Town Council at 6 pm, Town Council at 6:30 pm

Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Wednesday, January 4

Things To Do

10 am: Story and Stroll at Norman Bird Sanctuary

4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, January 5

Things To Do

7:30 pm: Tell Newport: “Fantastic” at Firehouse Theater

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

City & Government

Friday, January 6

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini at 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, January 7

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pmpm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers at 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Sunday, January 8

Things To Do

Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Strumdawgs at 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm

The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller at 12 pm

City & Government