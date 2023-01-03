Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County.
Tuesday, January 3
New traffic signals, patterns coming to several intersections around the Pell Bridge Ramps project on Jan. 3
At the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Halsey Boulevard, a new signal will allow free right turns for traffic coming from the Navy base and roundabout, heading towards the Pell Bridge and downtown.
Preview: Jamestown Town Council to discuss budget and committee vacancies at Jan. 3 meeting
Following the interviews, there will be a joint Town Council and School Committee work session at 6:00 PM to discuss budget issues for the current and next fiscal years.
Middletown Town Council to discuss intersection improvement study, purchase of police cruisers, and more at Jan. 3 meeting
Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda for Middletown Town Council’s Regular Meeting on January 3.
Newport Zoning Board to consider multiple applications for special use permits and variances at Jan. 3 meeting
The Newport Zoning Board of Review is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:30 pm to consider several applications for special use permits and variances.
Governor McKee, General Officers to be sworn in during Inauguration Ceremony on Jan. 3
Following the swearing-in of the Governor and the General Officers, the Governor will deliver an inaugural address and he has extended an invitation for all General Officers to share remarks.
Things To Do
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Town Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 6 pm
- Little Compton: Planning Board at 7 pm
- Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Town Council at 6 pm, Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, January 4
Middletown Town Council, School Committee meeting to discuss School Building Program has been canceled
“A joint meeting of the Town Council, School Committee and School Building Committee has been cancelled for Wednesday, Jan. 4. A make up date for the session has not been determined at this point.”
Newport City Council to host workshop on goal setting on Jan. 4
Newport City Council will kick off 2023 by gathering for a City Council Workshop.
Things To Do
- 10 am: Story and Stroll at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Newport: Newport County Regional Special Education Program at 9 am, Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Housing Authority at 3 pm, Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 5
Things To Do
- 7:30 pm: Tell Newport: “Fantastic” at Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 6 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm, Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm, MIddletown Citizens Advisory Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Newport Board of Tax Appeals at 3 pm, Newport Housing Authority at 3 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm
Friday, January 6
League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection
Lest We Forget: Votes not Violence
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm: League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection in Washington Square
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3:15 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am
Saturday, January 7
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10:30 am: Frozen Dolly & Me Tea Party at Cutie Curls
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pmpm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, January 8
Things To Do
- 4 pm: Magazine Publishing Panel with Bruce Handy and Tracey Minkin at Ochre Court
- 7 pm: Salve Regina MFA Open Reading with Helen Schulman at Ochre Court
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Strumdawgs at 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller at 12 pm
City & Government
