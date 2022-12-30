The Jamestown Town Council will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 5:30 PM at the Rosamond A. Tefft Council Chambers in Jamestown Town Hall. The meeting will be held in person only and the public is welcome to attend and participate in the Open Forum.

During the meeting, the Town Council will conduct interviews with applicants for various committee vacancies. Following the interviews, there will be a joint Town Council and School Committee work session at 6:00 PM to discuss budget issues for the current and next fiscal years.

The Town Council’s Open Meeting will begin at 6:30 PM and will include a scheduled request to address and non-scheduled request to address during the Open Forum. Among the items on the agenda for discussion and potential action are a resolution in support of amendments to abatements for members of the Jamestown Fire Department, updates from the Council, Administrator, Solicitor, and various commissions and committees, and new and unfinished business.

The meeting will be live-streamed on http://www.record-server.net/Jtown/StreamPrimJtown.html for those unable to attend in person.

Full Agenda

See the full agenda below or click here.