On January 6th, 2023, the League of Women Voters Newport County (LWVNC) will hold a Candlelight Vigil in Washington Square to commemorate the events that occurred on January 6, 2021. The vigil, titled “Lest We Forget: Votes not Violence,” is being held to stand as a reminder that the voting process in Rhode Island and other states in 2020 and 2022 was safe, secure, and representative of the will of the people.

The vigil will feature singers, speakers, and poets who will help attendees recall the events of January 6, 2021, when a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The LWVNC tells What’sUpNewp that they have invited members of the state executive branch, city and town councils, and federal representatives and senators to join them at the vigil. So far, Secretary of State Elect Amore and several Newport County state representatives have confirmed their attendance, as well as Mayor Xay.

The LWVNC believes that it is the civic responsibility of all Americans to ensure that such a violent attack on democracy never occurs again. They encourage attendees to join them in remembering the importance of peaceful and fair elections, and to reaffirm their commitment to the principle of “Votes not Violence.”