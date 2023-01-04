The Middletown Planning Board will hold a meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held in the Town Council Chambers and can also be accessed by video/telephone conference call.

Full Agenda

NOTICE

Middletown Planning Board

The Middletown Planning Board will meet on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 6:00pm

Town Council Chambers

350 East Main Rd., Middletown, RI 02842

Said meeting can also be accessed by video/telephone conference call on the date and time referenced. Members of the public may view the meeting in real-time by accessing the web conference on your computer or mobile device/phone using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88265537000

Access by telephone call is also available by calling toll free: (888) 475-4499 (Toll Free). Meeting ID when prompted: 882 6553 7000

To view the latest plans for items on the agenda go to: https://middletownri.com/504/Planning-Board-Meeting-Packets or contact the Planning Dept. to schedule an appointment to view the application file.

AGENDA

1. Approval of the minutes of the December 14, 2022 regular Planning Board meeting, and the special meeting of November 29, 2022.

2. Correspondence

A. Email communication of Donna Levesque received December 27, 2022 regarding draft zoning ordinance amendments for accessory dwelling units.

3. Continuances

4. Old Business

A. Request of the Town Council for review and recommendation on a request of Paul Thibeault, 34 Namquid Drive, Plat 105, Lot 175, for abandonment of a portion of Northam Lane, an unimproved right-of-way.

B. Review of draft zoning ordinance amendments to implement inclusionary zoning for affordable housing. Consider scheduling public workshop meeting to present proposed amendments.

C. Review of proposed amendments to Middletown Zoning Ordinance, Article 16 – Accessory Family Dwelling Units, to bring it into conformance with current state law. Consider scheduling public workshop meeting to present proposed amendments.

D. Discussion of draft historic preservation incentive ordinance.

5. New Business

A. Public Hearing – Application of Bucci Development Inc. for Development Plan Review for a proposed medical office building and associated site work, including requested waivers from certain design requirements of Section 521 of the Middletown Rules and Regulations Regarding the Subdivision and Development of Land. Property located on Valley Rd. approximately ¼ mile north of the intersection of Valley Rd. and East Main Rd., Tax Assessor’s Plat 107NE, Lot 402B. (This item is expected to be continued to the February 8th Planning Board meeting.)

B. Discussion of process to complete update of the Middletown Comprehensive Community Plan.

C. Request of Peter Gallipeau, developer of the Saltwood Farm subdivision, Bailey Ave., Plat 126, Lot 4, for extension of the time to record the approved plans for subdivision phase 3.

6. Updates

A. Status Report on Planning Board action items.

B. Committee reports

1. Use Table Subcommittee

2. Tree Commission

3. Open Space and Fields Committee

4. Conservation Commission

5. Affordable Housing Committee

6. Citizens Advisory Committee

C. Upcoming meetings:

1. February 8, 2023, 6pm – Regular monthly Planning Board meeting.

All items on this agenda may be considered, discussed and voted upon. The Planning Board has adopted a policy that any applications not reached before 9pm will be continued to the next regular monthly Planning Board meeting. This meeting location is accessible to the handicapped. Individuals requiring interpreter services for the hearing impaired should notify the Town Clerk’s Office at (401) 847-0009 not less than 48 hours before this meeting.