During this weekly recap, we take a look back at the articles that captured the attention of our readers. From politics to entertainment, these are the 10 stories that were most read on our website over the past seven days.
One
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Rhode Island history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Rhode Island using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to better understand historical snowfall events on a local level.
two
Hope and Main opens Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence
Retail location will sell products from dozens of local businesses
three
This Day in RI History: January 17, 1942 – Coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island
Temperature in Richmond hit 28 below in 1942
four
Just My Opinion: Governor McKee likely to name former Commerce Secretary as Rhode Island’s Housing Czar
We’re hearing that former Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will likely be named the new Rhode Island Housing Secretary early this week, after the resignation last week of Josh Saal, who had been in the job for only a few months.
five
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Massachusetts
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Massachusetts using data from the Social Security Administration.
Six
Bouchard Restaurant & Inn to rebrand as ‘Chanterelle Restaurant’
Bouchard Restaurant & Inn is welcoming the new year with a new name, but promising to continue to deliver the same great experience.
seven
Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges to headline 2023 Beach Road Weekend Music Festival
The Beach Road Weekend music festival has jut announced the initial lineup for the 2023 festival August 25 – 27, 2023 at Veteran’s Memorial Park on beautiful Martha’s Vineyard.
eight
Construction begins at Spring Park
New Spring Park uses urban ecology innovation
nine
Theater Review: ‘Jagged Little Pill’ resonates at PPAC
Musical based on the Alanis Morrissette album playing through Sunday Jan. 22
ten
Theater Review: Gamm’s production of The Faith Healer is masterful
The Faith Healer, a masterpiece by Irish playwright Brian Friel, is performed masterfully at the Gamm Theater. It only plays through January 29 and should not be missed.