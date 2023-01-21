statue with a view on trees in autumn
Photo by Blue Arauz on Pexels.com

During this weekly recap, we take a look back at the articles that captured the attention of our readers. From politics to entertainment, these are the 10 stories that were most read on our website over the past seven days.

One

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Rhode Island history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Rhode Island using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to better understand historical snowfall events on a local level.

two

three

four

five

Six

seven

eight

nine

ten