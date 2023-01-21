During this weekly recap, we take a look back at the articles that captured the attention of our readers. From politics to entertainment, these are the 10 stories that were most read on our website over the past seven days.

One Biggest snowfalls recorded in Rhode Island history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Rhode Island using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to better understand historical snowfall events on a local level.

two Hope and Main opens Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence Retail location will sell products from dozens of local businesses

four Just My Opinion: Governor McKee likely to name former Commerce Secretary as Rhode Island’s Housing Czar We’re hearing that former Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will likely be named the new Rhode Island Housing Secretary early this week, after the resignation last week of Josh Saal, who had been in the job for only a few months.

five Most popular girl names in the 90s in Massachusetts Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Massachusetts using data from the Social Security Administration.

Six Bouchard Restaurant & Inn to rebrand as ‘Chanterelle Restaurant’ Bouchard Restaurant & Inn is welcoming the new year with a new name, but promising to continue to deliver the same great experience.

seven Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges to headline 2023 Beach Road Weekend Music Festival The Beach Road Weekend music festival has jut announced the initial lineup for the 2023 festival August 25 – 27, 2023 at Veteran’s Memorial Park on beautiful Martha’s Vineyard.

eight Construction begins at Spring Park New Spring Park uses urban ecology innovation

nine Theater Review: ‘Jagged Little Pill’ resonates at PPAC Musical based on the Alanis Morrissette album playing through Sunday Jan. 22