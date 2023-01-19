Bouchard Restaurant & Inn is welcoming the new year with a new name, but promising to continue to deliver the same great experience.

The restaurant shared the following letter today on its website;

Bouchard Restaurant & Inn Will Re-Open As Chanterelle Restaurant

The new year will bring the same great experience under a new name

It is with great excitement and anticipation that we announce the rise of a new era for our space at Bouchard Restaurant & Inn. We will be introducing our new restaurant concept effective in February, Chanterelle, featuring the same service and culinary expertise you know and love. Chanterelle will allow for a varied number of choices and dining experiences, which we hope will be invigorating to our return guests and intriguing to those who are experiencing the restaurant for the first time. Chanterelle will continue to offer the kind of experience that you enjoy on special occasions, and hopefully, will become part of your regular dining experience. We have set up new social media pages, please follow us for information on opening date and when reservations become available.

We would like to take the opportunity to speak to some questions our guests may have about these changes:

Why Chanterelle? The Bouchards have been semi-retired for the past few years now and feel the hardworking people behind the scenes should be recognized and receive the accolades for their hard work. Chanterelle is spelled the same in French and English and is a staple in both French and American cuisine. Chanterelle Restaurant will also be a blend of creative French and American fare, under the direction of Jessica Odunwa (Albert’s Protégé). Jessica is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University and would be the Executive Chef, with Albert playing a consultative role. The cuisine and service will remain the same, but the name will have changed.

Gift certificates for Bouchard Restaurant & Inn and The Revolving Door Restaurant will continue to be eligible for use at Chanterelle and our inn, as they currently are.

We currently are planning to offer an a la carte style menu, which will be published on our website.

We plan to return to a more traditional operation that is not tied to a seating, opening at 5pm until 9pm Thursday through Monday. We will continue to be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are making one exception, we will be open this Valentine’s Day which is Tuesday the 14th.

We appreciate your trust and understanding as we come on board with reservations and actual launch date. We are aiming to be ready to serve you in the beginning of February, barring any large complications. We may be a little shy of our 21-day reservation availability, but will be alerting those who follow our pages on social media when reservations come back online.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

About Restaurant Bouchard Inc.: Restaurant Bouchard Inc. owns and operates Bouchard Restaurant, Bouchard Inn, and The Revolving Door Restaurant. Established in 1995, Restaurant Bouchard Inc. has been a staple on Lower Thames and has been awarded Top 100 Restaurants in the Unites States on Opentable 5 times, including this past year.