Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Massachusetts using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Massachusetts from 1990 to 1999.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Kathryn
Kathryn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,561
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 224 (#255 (tie) most common name, -85.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 47,158
#49. Caitlin
Caitlin is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,608
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 208 (#281 (tie) most common name, -87.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #70
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 49,027
#48. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,616
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 265 (#218 most common name, -83.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,856
#47. Jillian
Jillian is a name of English origin meaning “youthful”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,616
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#253 most common name, -86.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #159
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,555
#46. Catherine
Catherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,631
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 588 (#98 most common name, -63.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #86
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,715
#45. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,654
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 437 (#138 most common name, -73.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156
#44. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,726
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 484 (#126 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,662
#43. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,731
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,385 (#26 most common name, -20.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558
#42. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,761
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 697 (#79 most common name, -60.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188
#41. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,763
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 322 (#181 most common name, -81.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,231
#40. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,826
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#384 (tie) most common name, -92.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #60
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,687
#39. Molly
Molly is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “star of the sea”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,931
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 878 (#60 most common name, -54.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #94
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 36,529
#38. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,021
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 178 (#319 (tie) most common name, -91.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,639
#37. Caroline
Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,024
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,147 (#33 most common name, -43.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #93
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 36,722
#36. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,029
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 613 (#89 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425
#35. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,047
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#575 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #75
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 45,872
#34. Meghan
Meghan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,113
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 163 (#350 (tie) most common name, -92.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #103
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 31,468
#33. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,212
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,671 (#7 most common name, +20.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757
#32. Kelsey
Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,214
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 219 (#266 most common name, -90.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116
#31. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,233
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 289 (#197 most common name, -87.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 86,515
#30. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,338
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 317 (#184 most common name, -86.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,967
#29. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,458
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 216 (#270 most common name, -91.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 65,330
#28. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,485
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,226 (#2 most common name, +70.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,199
#27. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,558
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 84 (#579 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278
#26. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,667
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 695 (#81 most common name, -73.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101
#25. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,832
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 508 (#118 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249
#24. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,911
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 510 (#117 most common name, -82.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021
#23. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,921
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 182 (#313 (tie) most common name, -93.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581
#22. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,925
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#269 most common name, -92.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360
#21. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,144
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,309 (#1 most common name, +37.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895
#20. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,156
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,422 (#23 most common name, -54.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463
#19. Julia
Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,257
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,470 (#21 most common name, -54.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,937
#18. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,275
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#722 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815
#17. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,339
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 406 (#151 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703
#16. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,467
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 790 (#66 most common name, -77.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877
#15. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,471
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,029 (#46 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793
#14. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,756
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,671 (#17 most common name, -55.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797
#13. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,871
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#97 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888
#12. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,893
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 473 (#129 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578
#11. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,960
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#165 most common name, -90.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144
#10. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,004
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#242 most common name, -94.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025
#9. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,065
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 267 (#215 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822
#8. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,749
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,757 (#15 (tie) most common name, -63.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669
#7. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,308
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 377 (#161 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102
#6. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,598
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 219 (#266 most common name, -96.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101
#5. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,176
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 738 (#74 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809
#4. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,676
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 353 (#168 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111
#3. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,728
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,096 (#41 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371
#2. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,823
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,212 (#32 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009
#1. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,221
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,665 (#8 most common name, -63.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240
