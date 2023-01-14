Catch up on all the most-read and popular headlines that appeared on What’sUpNewp this week!

40+ fun facts you might not know about Newport

Newport has a long history filled with firsts and unique accomplishments. From its early days as a colonial capital to its modern-day status as a cultural hub, Newport has always been a place of significance in the United States.

New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on January 23

This additional commuter rail station in Rhode Island will supplement three other stations (Providence, T.F. Green and Wickford Junction) serviced by the MBTA, with numerous stops in Massachusetts on the route to South Station in Boston.

Westerly to explore developing a solar farm at its closed landfill

Westerly Town Council President Ed Morrone has proposed initiatives that he hopes can preserve forest land, provide for alternative energy sources, and protect the town in the event of drought and severe storms that result from climate change.

This Week In Obituaries

