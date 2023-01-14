Catch up on all the most-read and popular headlines that appeared on What’sUpNewp this week!
one
40+ fun facts you might not know about Newport
Newport has a long history filled with firsts and unique accomplishments. From its early days as a colonial capital to its modern-day status as a cultural hub, Newport has always been a place of significance in the United States.
two
Middletown deli, a Providence hookah lounge, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest business and commercial listings show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.
three
Gary’s Handy Lunch to permanently close on February 12
The popular diner announced today that it will permanently close after more than 50 years on February 12, 2023.
three
Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket
Rhode Island has a new millionaire.
four
43 famous actresses from Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Rhode Island from IMDb’s most popular list.
five
New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on January 23
This additional commuter rail station in Rhode Island will supplement three other stations (Providence, T.F. Green and Wickford Junction) serviced by the MBTA, with numerous stops in Massachusetts on the route to South Station in Boston.
six
31 famous actors from Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in Rhode Island from IMDb
seven
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration.
eight
Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th year with an Eagles Tribute, Chili Cook-Off, Beach Polo, and more
The festival schedule, which includes more than 150 events, features a live concert by the Eagles tribute band “The Eagles Experience”, a chili cook-off, and a magic and illusion show by Illusionist David Garrity.
nine
Newport man charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass
According to an interim report of the Statewide Grand Jury, the alleged acts occurred in the city of Newport sometime on September 17, 2022.
ten
Westerly to explore developing a solar farm at its closed landfill
Westerly Town Council President Ed Morrone has proposed initiatives that he hopes can preserve forest land, provide for alternative energy sources, and protect the town in the event of drought and severe storms that result from climate change.