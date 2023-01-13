On January 11, 2023, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Parello, 38, of Newport, Rhode Island with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass.

According to an interim report of the Statewide Grand Jury, the alleged acts occurred in the city of Newport sometime on September 17, 2022. The Newport Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on February 2, 2023, in Newport County Superior Court.

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.