Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island this week, Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Monday, December 5
Santa is scheduled to begin visiting Middletown neighborhoods on Dec. 5
State, Local, Federal, and Environmental leaders will mark the 50th Anniversary of The Clean Water Act on Dec. 5
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm: King’s Park Tree Lighting
Entertainment
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am
- Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Design Review Board at 7 pm, Free Public Library at 7 pm
Tuesday, December 6
Newport Fire, Police set to escort Santa through Newport’s Neighborhoods again this year
Things To Do
- 10 am: Fiddle N’ Fun at Newport Public Library
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 4 pm to 6 pm: Children’s Make, Bake & Give – Baking Cookies for the Holidays with Newport Cooks
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Fire Department at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Budget Committee at 6 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm
- Newport: Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Library Trustees Board Budget Subcommittee at 4:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Litter Committee at 6:30 pm
Wednesday, December 7
What’s Up Interview: Legendary rapper Kurtis Blow, appearing at PPAC Dec. 7 in ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’
‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ returns to PPAC on Dec. 7
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5:30 pm: Dogs of Newport “Yappy Hour” at O’Brien’s Pub
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Middletown: School Committee at 3:30 pm
- Newport: Beach Commission at 5 pm
- Tiverton: Planning Board at 11 am, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 8
What’s Up Interview: Dave Sarazen of Laden Valley, playing Top of Pelham on Dec. 8
Deadline Dec. 8 for SBA Award nominations
UPDATE: Performance re-scheduled for Dec. 8 – Canadian skating performers Le Patin Libre coming to Providence Rink
Singing for Shelter returns to Channing Church on Dec. 8
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 4 pm to 7 pm: Holiday Sip & Shop at OceanCliff
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 6 pm: FirstWorks presents Montréal’s Le Patin Libre at BankNewport City Center
- 7 pm: 15th annual Singing For Shelter at Channing Memorial Church
- 8 pm: Laden Valley at Top of Pelham
Entertainment
- Channing Memorial Church: 15th annual Singing For Shelter at 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Laden Valley at 8 pm
City & Government
- Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Vicious Dog Hearing Panel at 10 am
- Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
Friday, December 9
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
- 4 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm to 9 pm: Holiday Extravaganza at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Holiday Arts Market at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm: An Evening of Holiday Shopping at MIST
- 7:30 pm: Lessons & Carols at St. George’s School
- 7:30 pm: Salve Regina’s Newport County Orchestra Holiday Concert at The Casino Theatre
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live Music at 9 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Portsmouth: School Committee at 11 am
Saturday, December 10
Thompson PTO to host community Tree Lighting & Decorating on Dec. 10
Craft Fair to be held on Dec. 10, will benefit Rogers High School Class of 2026
Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show coming to PPAC on Dec. 10
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
- 10 am: RHS Class of 2026 Craft Fair
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 10 am to 4 pm: James L. Maher Center Holiday Greenery Sale
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: GILDED AGE HOLIDAY BOOK SIGNINGS at The Elms
- 11 am: Gift Wrapping- Girl Scout Fundraiser at Middletown Public Library
- 12 pm to 4:30 pm: Christmas Open House at the Irish Museum
- 3 pm: Newport Classical presents Classical Christmas at Emmanuel
- 4 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm: Community Tree Lightening and Decorating at Thompson Middle School
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm: Newport Live Presents: Sean Rowe With Mary-Elaine Jenkins
Entertainment
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elf at 2 pm, The Banshees of Inisherin at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads at 8 pm
- Newport Blues: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live Music at 9pm
- Rejects Beer Co. WE OWN LAND- NEUTRAL NATION- PATSY DECLINE are gracing the Rejects stage! at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, December 11
Things To Do
- 9 am to 5 pm: Holiday Craft Fair at the Elks
- 9:30 am to 2:30 pm: Touro Synagogue: Tours offered Sundays only through Dec. 18
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 1:30 pm: Raptor Roundup at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 3 pm: Salve Regina Christmas Choral Concert
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm: An Advent Service of Lessons & Carols
- 7 pm: First Presbyterian Church Newport Concert
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards: Lainey Dionne from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
