Singing For Shelter All Stars. Photo Credit: Rose Escobar

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island this week, Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Weather

Monday, December 5

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Jamestown: Town Council at 5:30 pm
  • Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am
  • Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
  • Newport: Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Design Review Board at 7 pm, Free Public Library at 7 pm
  • See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, December 6

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, December 7

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, December 8

Deadline Dec. 8 for SBA Award nominations

Nominations for the prestigious Small Business Administration’s annual awards is slightly more than a week away (Dec. 8), with awards given on a local, regional, and national level.

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Channing Memorial Church: 15th annual Singing For Shelter at 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Laden Valley at 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, December 9

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live Music at 9 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, December 10

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elf at 2 pm, The Banshees of Inisherin at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live Music at 9pm
  • Rejects Beer Co. WE OWN LAND- NEUTRAL NATION- PATSY DECLINE are gracing the Rejects stage! at 8 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, December 11

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini at 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • Newport Vineyards: Lainey Dionne from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm

City & Government

