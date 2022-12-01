Items by local artists and students will be sold at a Craft Fair in the Rogers High School Gym on December 10 from 10 am – 1 pm.

Twenty-five vendors will sell wares ranging from local art and photography to upcycled bags/napkins and aprons. There will be handmade jewelry, ornaments, succulents, candles, pottery, and personalized glassware for sale.

Organizers invite the public to stay for lunch – chorizo sandwiches and items from the grill will be available for purchase and there will be a bake sale.

Additionally, 150th-anniversary gear, Rogers High School ornaments, glassware, sports bottles, and reusable bags designed by the graphics department for current classes (2023-2026) will be for sale. 

All proceeds will benefit the Rogers High School Class of 2026 to make school activities more affordable for all students. 

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in...