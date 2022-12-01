Items by local artists and students will be sold at a Craft Fair in the Rogers High School Gym on December 10 from 10 am – 1 pm.

Twenty-five vendors will sell wares ranging from local art and photography to upcycled bags/napkins and aprons. There will be handmade jewelry, ornaments, succulents, candles, pottery, and personalized glassware for sale.

Organizers invite the public to stay for lunch – chorizo sandwiches and items from the grill will be available for purchase and there will be a bake sale.

Additionally, 150th-anniversary gear, Rogers High School ornaments, glassware, sports bottles, and reusable bags designed by the graphics department for current classes (2023-2026) will be for sale.

All proceeds will benefit the Rogers High School Class of 2026 to make school activities more affordable for all students.