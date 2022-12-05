Nathaniel Baker, an accomplished Rhode Island pianist, will give a Benefit Classical Music Piano Recital on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St., Wakefield, RI.

Baker will present selections by Bach, Schumann, Villa-Lobos, Chopin, Debussy and Liszt. Proceeds from the concert will help bring music to children who have not been able to have music in their lives with programs offered by the Choral Collective of Newport County.

Nathaniel Baker has performed as a concert pianist throughout the U.S., Europe and South America. He studied piano with Luiz de Moura Castro and Irma Vallecillo. Baker holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Piano Performance and Music Theory from The Hartt School and a Master’s in Piano Performance from the University of Connecticut. He is Music Director at Peace Dale Congregational Church.

The Public is invited. A donation of $20 is suggested.