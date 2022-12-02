The Thompson PTO is inviting the public to its inaugural Community Tree Lighting and Decorating.

“All of Newport is invited to bring an ornament to hang that represents your family, culture, or religion to add to the four TMS trees”, organizers share. “We will have hot cocoa and treats to share, as well as “blank” ornaments for children to decorate”.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 10 at 5 pm at Thompson Middle School. There is a rain date of December 11.

For more info and updates, visit the Facebook Event.