“Six Picks” is our weekly music column which highlights some of the best shows in area music, from big concerts to smaller, local gigs. We’ve got a little of each this weekend. Here goes …

Friday: An under-the-radar outlaw country artist makes a stop at Askew in Providence Friday when Florence Dore headlines an early show beginning at 7:30PM. The singer-songwriter recently released Highways and Rocketships, a strong album of fresh originals. Openers Matt York and Dana Gavanski round out the bill. Click here for details.

Friday: Rock out at the News Cafe in Pawtucket with a local lineup headlined by The McGunks. The band is hosting their annual X-Mas Party while welcoming fellow rockers We Own Land and The Paraplegics. Click here for details.

Saturday: The hard-driving punk-inspired sounds of Thursday will fill the Ballroom at Fete in Providence Saturday night. The band is celebrating 21 years of their seminal album Full Collapse. Anthony Green and Cursive open. Click here for details.

Saturday: Speaking of high-energy punk rock, don’t miss RI Music Hall of Fame inductees Neutral Nation in a special show at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown Saturday night. Enjoy a pint or two and arrive early for We Own Land, opening at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Check out an early show with Evening Sky “and lotsa Guest Stars” at the Parlour in Providence Saturday beginning at 5:30PM. The band plays covers and originals at the sweet place where jazz, roots, rock and pop meet, and will feature guests Ben Shaw, Tish Adams, Eden Casteel and Michelle MyBelle Hill among others. Click here for details.

Saturday: A top-notch indie show sponsored by Newport Live welcomes Sean Rowe to the La Farge Arts Center, a new venue housed at the Newport Congregational Church at 73 Pelham St. in downtown Newport. Special guest Mary-Elaine Jenkins opens at 7:30. Click here for details.