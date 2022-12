On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, December 2 – 4, 2022.

Tyler Bernadyn

Newport

7 Champlin Street | $900,000 | Open House on Friday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

20 Almy St | $719,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

35 Second Street | $1,690,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

19 Pochantas Drive | $649,900 | Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

Portsmouth

33 Sakonnet Drive | $349,000 | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

125 Gideon Lawton Ln | $1,775,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

1452 West Main Road | $385,000 | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

11 Coddington Way | $778,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

78 Bourbon St | $549,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Jamestown

No open houses are scheduled.

Tiverton

158 Hilton Street | $539,000 | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

1031 Old Stafford Road | $399,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

12 Cypress Ave | $435,000 | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

53 Cypress Ave | $389,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Little Compton

25 Bernard Ln | $619,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.