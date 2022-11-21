Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Thanksgiving Week in and around Newport and Rhode Island
Monday, November 21
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 1:30 pm: World Cup Viewing Party- USA v. Wales at Caleb & Broad
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5:30 pm: Child & Family’s 156th Annual Meeting
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 10:30 am, Tax Assessment Board of Review at 3:30 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
- Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 9 am, Personnel Board at 3 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 2 pm
- Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm
- See the full list of public meetings and the agenda for each meeting here.
Tuesday, November 22
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket to Paradise at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Housing Trust at 6 pm
- Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm
- See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Wednesday, November 23
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5:30 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket to Paradise at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead at 8 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Pub at Two Miler corner: Hyper-Drive at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Technical Review Committee at 9 am, Planning Board at 3:15 pm
- See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Thursday, November 24
Where to dine out in Newport this Thanksgiving
Newport County YMCA will host 37th Annual Pie Run on Nov. 24
Ice Skating opens at Newport Harbor Island Resort on Nov. 24
Friday, November 25
25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25
Things To Do
- 9:30 am to 3 pm: Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
- 11 am & 1 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 1:30 pm: World Cup Viewing Party- USA v. England at Caleb & Broad
- 2 pm & 3:15 pm: Seal Tours with Jamestown Newport Ferry
- 4 pm & 7:30 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 4 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour
- 4:30 pm: Cruise with Coastal Queen to the Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm: Lighting of the Lighthouse at Newport Harbor Island Resort
- 5 pm: RHS Classes of 93-96 meetup!!! at O’Brien’s Pub
- 6 pm: 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 6:30 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Miracle on 34th Street at 2 pm, E.T. at 4:30 pm, Ticket to Paradise at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & the Nakeds at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, November 26
Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26
Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am to 3 pm: Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 10 am: Holiday Fair at Middletown FOP Lodge 21
- 10 am: Maher Garden Center Greenery Sale at James L. Maher Center
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 11 am: Small Business Saturday Sip & Shop at Mykono Pub
- 1 pm: Book Signing with Pamela McColl, author of ‘Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem’ at Museum of Newport History & Shop
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Christmas Tree Lighting at Bellevue Gardens
- 2:15 pm & 3:30 pm: Seal Tours with Jamestown Newport Ferry
- 3 pm & 7 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 4 pm to 6 pm: Santa Magic at Long Wharf Mall
- 4:15 pm: The Eighth Annual Courtyard on Thames Tree Lighting! at Duris Studios
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Jazz in the House at Rough Point Museum
- 5:30 pm: Free Outside Movie The Nightmare Before Christmas at Cutie Curls
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Wizard of Oz at 2 pm, Home Alone at 4:30 pm, Ticket to Paradise at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Tommy Raines Band at 8 pm
- Newport Blues: Sugarbabies at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Sunday, November 27
Seals—and Save The Bay Seal Tours—return to Newport
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 10 am: Maher Garden Center Greenery Sale at James L. Maher Center
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 11 am: GILDED AGE HOLIDAY BOOK SIGNINGS at Marble House
- 2 pm & 6 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 3 pm: Art of the Fugue by J.S.Bach at Trinity Church Newport
- 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Candy Cane Express, from Jamestown
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 3 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Super Chief Trio at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.