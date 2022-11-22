Seamen’s Church Institute has announced that it will host its annual free Thanksgiving Day Mel on November 24 from 11 am to 12 pm.

This freshly prepared turkey dinner with all the fixings will be distributed as a takeaway meal.

This meal is free and open to the public. Guests should plan accordingly, as only 100 meals will be available.

Free winter coats, hats, and gloves will also be distributed in to any in need, according to Seamen’s Church Institue. 

For more information about this event, please call (401) 847-4260 or email Tara Gnolfo at tara@seamensnewport.org

