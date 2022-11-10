It may seem like Halloween was just last week and Election Day was yesterday, but Thanksgiving is quickly approaching!

Several restaurants in Newport County have confirmed that they will be open and offering their take on Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 24.

You’ll find the Thanksgiving flavors you crave, and likely something new, from the restaurants. You’ll also continue to see some restaurants are offering to-go options.

If you plan on dining out or ordering in, remember to make those reservations early as restaurants and orders do fill up quickly on Thanksgiving.

We’ll continue to update this story if we’re made aware of other options, so check back often for more choices.

Castle Hill Inn

A feast of thanks and gratitude awaits family and friends at the Castle Hill Inn. We will be serving a three-course Thanksgiving Dinner from noon to 8 PM on Thanksgiving Day. Cost will be $95 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and reservations will be available for parties of up to seven guests.

View the menu below. Reservations for non-hotel guests will be available by email & phone on October 27th.

VIEW THE MENU

If you can’t join us, at least let us take the hassle out of your Thanksgiving celebration so you have time to enjoy. Order our Take-Home Turkey Dinner for the holiday and treat your guests to a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner with all the trimmings prepared with care just for you by the Castle Hill Inn culinary team.

The cost will be $300 and will serve four people. Advanced pre-order sale will begin on October 11th and we will take orders through November 17th. Pick-up will be at the Chalet at Castle Hill Inn from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Thanksgiving Day. Please check back here for menu and for the ordering form in early October.

ORDER HERE

Johnny’s

Johnny’s annual Thanksgiving Buffet returns in 2022. The seating starts at 11 am and the last seating is at 3:30 pm. The cost is $32+ tax for adults and $18+ tax for kids 12 and under. A plated Thanksgiving Dinner will be served from 5 pm to 9 pm. More details.

One Bellevue at Hotel Viking

Let the team at the Hotel Viking do all the cooking this year with classically prepared Thanksgiving traditions. Join them in the Bellevue Ballroom for a Grand Buffet not to be missed, including carving stations, a raw bar, desserts, and more! Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary seasonal cocktail. Valet parking is complimentary.

Adults: $120

Children 4 -12: $58

Reserve Now

Thanksgiving To-Go

Bring the One Bellevue Experience home for the holidays with our Thanksgiving To-Go dinner for up to eight people. Our dinner offering includes a fully cooked turkey, classic sides, and dessert. Prepackaged, with reheat instructions. Hotel Viking will offer curbside pick-up at the front drive of the hotel.

Orders accepted up until Monday, November 21st.

Pick up between 4 pm – 8 pm on Wednesday, November 23rd

Dinner for up to 4 at $235; Dinner for up to 6 at $345; Dinner for up to 8 at $475 (inclusive of tax and service charge).

Reserve Now

Stoneacre Garden & Stoneacre Brasserie

Stoneacre Garden & Stoneacre Brasserie are offering an exciting Thanksgiving To-Go menu for folks who aren’t in the mood to cook for the holiday but looking to have a delicious gourmet meal, nonetheless. Orders will be taken at both restaurants and must be placed at least 72 hours in advance and pickup times will be between normal business hours. Please note, both the Brasserie and Garden will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Visit either restaurant for more details/to order. MENU

The Chanler at Cliff Walk

Newport’s rich history and proximity to Plymouth make The Chanler at Cliff Walk an idyllic location to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. Gather together with friends and family for a celebration of time-honored traditions while Executive Chef Jacob Jasinski prepares a four-course menu to highlight the bountiful harvest season.

Four-course tasting menu available for $135 per person.

Seating is limited. Reservations required.

Children 12 years and under, a three-course prix fixe menu available for $55 per person.

$50 deposit per person required at time of booking

VIEW MENU

Reserve A Table

The Mooring

Enjoy the traditions of Thanksgiving specially prepared for you by our culinary team at The Mooring. The Mooring will be open from noon to 7 pm (reservations strongly encouraged) with our regular menu available along with some special seasonal offerings.

View the Dine In Menu

The Vanderbilt

Celebrate gratitude with family and loved ones this Fall at our glamorous East Coast mansion. 12-7 PM | Thanksgiving on the Coast – Guests are invited to celebrate this traditional holiday with a twist. Enjoy a pre-set menu amongst the glow of The Dining Room at The Vanderbilt as you relax in a plush club chair and enjoy a series of dishes and cocktails inspired by classic New England fare with a fresh take by our expert culinary team. $115 per person and $45 per child. View Menu

The White Horse Tavern