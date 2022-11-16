Mark your calendars in Red and Green – Santa Claus just confirmed that he is coming to town!

Visit the Shops at Long Wharf Mall, and let’s turn out to greet the jolly good guy on his first visit of the season to Newport.

Naughty – or preferably nice – you’ll have a chance to take a picture with Santa and watch as the festively decorated Long Wharf Christmas Tree is lit for holidays by Newport in Bloom – joined by Santa’s trusty elf and snow ladies handing out candy canes.

You’ll enjoy holiday songs by the Thompson Middle School chorus, hot chocolate and coffee provided by Yagi Noodles, and arts and crafts at Cutie Curls.

A jolly Ho-Ho-Ho time for all!

DATE: Saturday, November 26

TIME: 4-6 pm

Tree Lighting: 4:30 pm

Shops open until 7 pm

Event sponsors include Newport in Bloom, Discover Newport, and the Shops at Long Wharf.

This info was submitted by Newport In Bloom.