Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced details of its 21st annual production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff. Due to the unique nature of the experience, production capacity is limited to 100 guests per performance. IMC’s production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff has historically sold out. There are 15 performances that run from November 23, 25-27, and 29 through December 2. Information and tickets are available at www.islandmovigco.org. Tickets are now on sale now!

Described by the Boston Globe as “Brimming with the enchantment and good cheer of the season… and …exuberant dancing… marked by breathtaking lifts and leaps…” IMC’s production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff returns to Newport’s most romantic mansion. Multiple rooms of the historic 1899 landmark are transformed to become a Victorian Era holiday party and a sparkling, snowy dreamland.

IMC’s Artistic Director, Danielle Genest, has refreshed key scenes and choreography for this year’s production, including a return to expanded children’s roles that join the Holly & Ivy casts of IMC’s professional company. “We are delighted to once again, include young dancers in our production, something that the pandemic limited in the past year”, said Peter Bramante, IMC’s Executive Director. “Audiences really appreciate seeing the younger characters, and they serve to enhance the magical quality of the experience”

Audiences are at the center of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff. The first act is an immersive experience, designed so that audiences follow the action of the scenes– and the dancers– as they are guided by IMC staff to move from room to room inside the Rosecliff mansion. “Each audience member actually gets to feel as though they are one of the guests in the home, greeting the characters in the Grand Staircase, experiencing the party unfolding in the Grand Ballroom, and delighting at the sight of magical toys as they come to life in the spectacular Dining Room”, said Danielle Genest.

The Grand Ballroom is transformed into a magical dreamland for the second act, where audiences take in performances of Waltz of the Flowers, Chocolate, Tea, Trepak & Coffee dances, and of course, the stunning Grand Pas de Deux of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. All audience members are seated at tables for the second act.

“As we move into our fourth decade, IMC continues to build on its legacy of innovation and collaboration, while charting a dynamic vision under Danielle Genest’s artistic leadership,” said Peter Bramante. We are excited to share our very special nutcracker experience with both first time and returning audiences as we enter the season of light and giving.

Details for IMC’s A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff

• Performance Start & Run Times:

o There are 15 performances that run from November 23, 25-27, and 29 through December 2. Performance times vary by date. Refer to performance times on the website and ticket receipts. (please arrive/check in no later than 20 minutes prior to curtain)

• Location: Rosecliff Mansion,

o 548 Bellevue Ave., Newport, RI 02840

• Parking: Ample on-site parking for guests in the adjacent lot. Patrons may be dropped off at the entrance at top of the circular drive prior to the diver parking vehicle.

• What to Expect as an Audience Member!

o Guests move with scenes as they unfold through multiple rooms of the historic Rosecliff Mansion in the first act. Guests will walk and stand to watch the story— there are no assigned seats in Act 1. Some unassigned seats are available and are prioritized for patrons with limited mobility. Guests who require assistance or use a wheelchair should notify front-of-house staff upon arrival.

o The second act unfolds entirely in the grand ballroom. Guests are assigned table seating for the 2nd act. Assignments are provided to guests upon check-in.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to: www.islandmovingco.org.