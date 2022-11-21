The Newport County YMCA will host its 37th Annual Pie Run held on Thanksgiving Day.

The race, originally founded by the Newport Running Club, collects food donations for the Dr. Martin Luther King Center as well as raises money for the Y’s Community Support Campaign and local charities.

The Thanksgiving Day tradition starts promptly at 8:30 AM. The 5-mile USATF-sanctioned road race, and 3-mile non-competitive walk/run start and ends in front of the Newport County YMCA at 792 Valley Road, Middletown.

Typically, this beloved annual event draws over 1,500 walkers and runners. This year, the Y is again offering a live-in person and virtual option, opening the event so that all members of our Y community can participate in a way that works for them!

Additional race information can be found at http://www.runsignup.com/NCYMCAPieRun.