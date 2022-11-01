With the General Election quickly approaching (and the early voting period even closer), What’sUpNewp is once again preparing to sit down with dozens of candidates across Aquidneck Island and rhode Island
These one-on-one interviews will introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
The interviews, which are thirty minutes in length, will be held virtual and live, they will be available to watch on our website, YouTube Page, and Facebook Page live as they happen or anytime afterward.
Voters are encouraged to send us questions for the candidates. Email your questions and comments to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Every candidate for every local race and statewide race has been invited to join us for a conversation.
Daily Schedule
This schedule will be updated as we schedule candidates.
Watch the interviews live as they happen or anytime afterward at the “Watch” link.
Monday, October 3
- 3 pm: Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
- 4 pm: Stephanie Smyth, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
Tuesday, October 4
- 9:30 am: Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
- 1 pm: Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
- 2 pm: Zachary Hurwitz (I), candidate for Governor | Watch
- 5 pm: Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
- 6 pm: Kendra Wilson Muenter, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
Wednesday, October 5
- 10 am: Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
- 6 pm: James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
Thursday, October 6
- 11 am Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
- 2 pm: Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
Friday, October 7
- 9:30 am: Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
- 10:30 am: Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
Tuesday, October 11
- 7:30 am: Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch
- 11:30 am: James Lathrop (R), candidate for General Treasurer | Watch
Wednesday, October 12
- 12 pm: Gregg Amore (D), candidate for Secretary of State | Watch
Thursday, October 13
- 11 am: Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch
- 1 pm: Elijah J. Gizzarelli (I – Libertarian), candidate for Governor | Watch
Friday, October 14
- 10:30 am: Peter Neronha (D), candidate for Attorney General | Watch
Monday, October 17
- 10 am: Lou DiPalma (D), candidate for District 12 | Watch
Tuesday, October 18
- 9 am: Keith Hamilton (R), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
- 1 pm: Linda Ujifusa (D), candidate for Senate District 11 | Watch
- 1:30 pm: Charles Calenda (R), candidate for Attorney General | Watch
- 3 pm: Allen Waters (R), candidate for Congressional District 1 | Watch
- 5:30 pm: Timothy Grissett (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
Wednesday, October 19
- 12 pm: Dawn Euer (D), candidate for Senate District 13 | Watch
- 3 pm: J. Mark Ryan (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
- 4 pm: Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
Thursday, October 20
- 9 am: Aida Neary & Amy Machado, Building Newport’s Future | Watch
- 1 pm: David Cicilline (D), candidate for Congressional District 1 | Watch
- 4 pm: Leonard Katzman (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
- 5 pm: Charles Levesque (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
- 6:30 pm: David A Quiroa (R), candidate for Senate District 13 | Watch
Monday, October 24
- 12:30 pm: James Diossa (D), candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer | Watch
- 3 pm: Juan Carlos Payero (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
Tuesday, October 25
- 10:15 am: Dan McKee (D), candidate for Governor | Watch
Wednesday, October 26
- 11:30 am: Daniela T Abbott (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
- 1:30 pm: Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools | Watch
Tuesday, November 1
- 9:30 am: Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch
- 11 am: Sabina Matos (D), candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor | Watch
- 12:30 pm: Seth Magaziner (D), candidate for Congressional District 2 | Watch
- 3 pm: Tom Welch and charlie Robers, co-chairs of Middletown Public Schools Building Committee | Watch
Thursday, November 3
- 11 am: Lauren Carson (D), candidate for State Representative in District 75 (Newport)
This schedule may be updated as we hear from more candidates.
This story was originally published on September 29. It has been updated.