With the General Election quickly approaching (and the early voting period even closer), What’sUpNewp is once again preparing to sit down with dozens of candidates across Aquidneck Island and rhode Island

These one-on-one interviews will introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.

The interviews, which are thirty minutes in length, will be held virtual and live, they will be available to watch on our website, YouTube Page, and Facebook Page live as they happen or anytime afterward.

Voters are encouraged to send us questions for the candidates. Email your questions and comments to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Every candidate for every local race and statewide race has been invited to join us for a conversation.

- Advertisement -

Daily Schedule

This schedule will be updated as we schedule candidates.

Watch the interviews live as they happen or anytime afterward at the “Watch” link.

Monday, October 3

  • 3 pm: Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
  • 4 pm: Stephanie Smyth, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

Tuesday, October 4

  • 9:30 am: Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
  • 1 pm: Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
  • 2 pm: Zachary Hurwitz (I), candidate for Governor | Watch
  • 5 pm: Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
  • 6 pm: Kendra Wilson Muenter, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

Wednesday, October 5

- Advertisement -
  • 10 am: Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
  • 6 pm: James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

Thursday, October 6

  • 11 am Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
  • 2 pm: Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

Friday, October 7

  • 9:30 am: Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
  • 10:30 am: Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

Tuesday, October 11

  • 7:30 am: Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch
  • 11:30 am: James Lathrop (R), candidate for General Treasurer | Watch

Wednesday, October 12

  • 12 pm: Gregg Amore (D), candidate for Secretary of State | Watch

Thursday, October 13

- Advertisement -
  • 11 am: Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch
  • 1 pm: Elijah J. Gizzarelli (I – Libertarian), candidate for Governor | Watch

Friday, October 14

  • 10:30 am: Peter Neronha (D), candidate for Attorney General | Watch

Monday, October 17

  • 10 am: Lou DiPalma (D), candidate for District 12 | Watch

Tuesday, October 18

  • 9 am: Keith Hamilton (R), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
  • 1 pm: Linda Ujifusa (D), candidate for Senate District 11 | Watch
  • 1:30 pm: Charles Calenda (R), candidate for Attorney General | Watch
  • 3 pm: Allen Waters (R), candidate for Congressional District 1 | Watch
  • 5:30 pm: Timothy Grissett (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

Wednesday, October 19

  • 12 pm: Dawn Euer (D), candidate for Senate District 13 | Watch
  • 3 pm: J. Mark Ryan (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
  • 4 pm: Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

Thursday, October 20

- Advertisement -
  • 9 am: Aida Neary & Amy Machado, Building Newport’s Future | Watch
  • 1 pm: David Cicilline (D), candidate for Congressional District 1 | Watch
  • 4 pm: Leonard Katzman (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
  • 5 pm: Charles Levesque (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
  • 6:30 pm: David A Quiroa (R), candidate for Senate District 13 | Watch

Monday, October 24

  • 12:30 pm: James Diossa (D), candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer | Watch
  • 3 pm: Juan Carlos Payero (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

Tuesday, October 25

  • 10:15 am: Dan McKee (D), candidate for Governor | Watch

Wednesday, October 26

  • 11:30 am: Daniela T Abbott (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
  • 1:30 pm: Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools | Watch

Tuesday, November 1

  • 9:30 am: Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch
  • 11 am: Sabina Matos (D), candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor | Watch
  • 12:30 pm: Seth Magaziner (D), candidate for Congressional District 2 | Watch
  • 3 pm: Tom Welch and charlie Robers, co-chairs of Middletown Public Schools Building Committee | Watch

Thursday, November 3

  • 11 am: Lauren Carson (D), candidate for State Representative in District 75 (Newport)

This schedule may be updated as we hear from more candidates.

What’sUpNewp Supporters make this effort possible. If you find value in the information and these interviews, please consider supporting our local independent newsroom.

This story was originally published on September 29. It has been updated.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.