With the General Election quickly approaching (and the early voting period even closer), What’sUpNewp is once again preparing to sit down with dozens of candidates across Aquidneck Island and rhode Island

These one-on-one interviews will introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.

The interviews, which are thirty minutes in length, will be held virtual and live, they will be available to watch on our website, YouTube Page, and Facebook Page live as they happen or anytime afterward.

Voters are encouraged to send us questions for the candidates. Email your questions and comments to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Every candidate for every local race and statewide race has been invited to join us for a conversation.

Daily Schedule

This schedule will be updated as we schedule candidates.

Watch the interviews live as they happen or anytime afterward at the “Watch” link.

Monday, October 3

3 pm: Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

4 pm: Stephanie Smyth, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

Tuesday, October 4

9:30 am: Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

1 pm: Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

2 pm: Zachary Hurwitz (I), candidate for Governor | Watch

5 pm: Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

6 pm: Kendra Wilson Muenter, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

Wednesday, October 5

10 am: Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

6 pm: James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

Thursday, October 6

11 am Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

2 pm: Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

Friday, October 7

9:30 am: Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

10:30 am: Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

Tuesday, October 11

7:30 am: Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch

11:30 am: James Lathrop (R), candidate for General Treasurer | Watch

Wednesday, October 12

12 pm: Gregg Amore (D), candidate for Secretary of State | Watch

Thursday, October 13

11 am: Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch

1 pm: Elijah J. Gizzarelli (I – Libertarian), candidate for Governor | Watch

Friday, October 14

10:30 am: Peter Neronha (D), candidate for Attorney General | Watch

Monday, October 17

10 am: Lou DiPalma (D), candidate for District 12 | Watch

Tuesday, October 18

9 am: Keith Hamilton (R), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

1 pm: Linda Ujifusa (D), candidate for Senate District 11 | Watch

1:30 pm: Charles Calenda (R), candidate for Attorney General | Watch

3 pm: Allen Waters (R), candidate for Congressional District 1 | Watch

5:30 pm: Timothy Grissett (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

Wednesday, October 19

12 pm: Dawn Euer (D), candidate for Senate District 13 | Watch

3 pm: J. Mark Ryan (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

4 pm: Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

Thursday, October 20

9 am: Aida Neary & Amy Machado, Building Newport’s Future | Watch

1 pm: David Cicilline (D), candidate for Congressional District 1 | Watch

4 pm: Leonard Katzman (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

5 pm: Charles Levesque (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

6:30 pm: David A Quiroa (R), candidate for Senate District 13 | Watch

Monday, October 24

12:30 pm: James Diossa (D), candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer | Watch

3 pm: Juan Carlos Payero (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

Tuesday, October 25

10:15 am: Dan McKee (D), candidate for Governor | Watch

Wednesday, October 26

11:30 am: Daniela T Abbott (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

1:30 pm: Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools | Watch

Tuesday, November 1

9:30 am: Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch

11 am: Sabina Matos (D), candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor | Watch

12:30 pm: Seth Magaziner (D), candidate for Congressional District 2 | Watch

3 pm: Tom Welch and charlie Robers, co-chairs of Middletown Public Schools Building Committee | Watch

Thursday, November 3

11 am: Lauren Carson (D), candidate for State Representative in District 75 (Newport)

This schedule may be updated as we hear from more candidates.

What’sUpNewp Supporters make this effort possible. If you find value in the information and these interviews, please consider supporting our local independent newsroom.