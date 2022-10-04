For most 18-year-olds the challenge around election time is getting them to vote – not so for Zachary Hurwitz. He’s taken it a step further, and at 18 is perhaps the youngest person ever to run for governor in Rhode Island. He’ll join us on a WhatsUpNewp videocast on Tuesday at 2 p.m., the first in our series of videocasts with candidates for general offices and Congress.

Zachary is among four hopefuls running for governor. Zachary and Paul Rianna Jr. are running as independents, Ashley Kalus is the Republican nominee, and Gov. Dan McKee is the Democrat.

We’ll, of course, ask Zachary what motivated him to jump into the gubernatorial race at the same time he’s starting his college career. And we’ll ask about the issues, many of which he discusses on his website – the economy, healthcare, education, affordable housing, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, and more.

We’ve invited all of the candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general,  treasurer, secretary of state, and treasurer to join us for videocasts. Our intent is to provide our readers and viewers with the tools that will help them make informed decisions on election day.

Watch the conversation live below or anytime afterward.

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.