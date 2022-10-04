Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 4 at 5 pm.

These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.

The candidates running for the seven seats on Newport School Committee are Louisa Boatwright, Rebecca Bolan, James Dring, Sandra Flowers, Robert Leary, Kendra Wilson Muenter, Robert Power, and Stephanie Winslow.

Watch the interview live or anytime afterward below.