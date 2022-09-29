Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in Newport County.
Cruise Ships Schedule
- Friday, September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
- Friday, September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)
- Sunday, October 2 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
- Sunday, October 2 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
- See the full updated schedule here.
Friday, September 30
Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues
Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30
The Cowsills announce first new album in 30 Years “Rhythm of The World” out September 30
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 10 am: Driftwood Cottage Arboretum Tour
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 6 pm: Pop Up Concert, Just Show Up at Emmanuel Church
- 7 pm: Manhattan Short Film Festival at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7:30 pm: Heels & Tacos – Drag Dinner at Rejects Beer Co.
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub: Anita at 8 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch & Steve from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 3 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Timmy Smith at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Pete Francis at 5:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Nate C. from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, October 1
Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 7 am: Jamestown Rhode Race at Fort Getty
- 8 am: Rooftop Yoga @ The Brenton Hotel with Meredith Ewenson
- 8:30 am: Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 10 am to 5 pm: Harvest Fair at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am to 4 pm: Festa Italiana Festival In The Park at Touro Park
- 11 am: The French in 18th Century Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Little City Thrifty at WaterFire Arts Center
- 2 pm to 7 pm: Oktoberfest at Rejects Beer Co.
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5 pm: Classic Cocktails at Whitehorne House Museum
- 5 pm to 7 pm: 19 On Paper: Opening Reception at DeBlois Gallery
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Adam Go from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Lana Katz Katz from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Alexus Lee Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Sunday, October 2
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 7 am: Breakfast of Champions Ride
- 8 am: Ocean Road 10k | 2022
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 5 pm: Harvest Fair at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 2 pm to 7 pm: Oktoberfest at Rejects Beer Co.
- 2 pm: Autumn Concert at Four Corners: Sean Gaskell, Music of the West African Kora at Four Corners Arts Center
- 2:30 pm: Newport Classical presents the Ivalas Quartet at Emmanuel Church
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: George McCann from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers & Ryan McHugh from 5 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.