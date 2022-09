On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, September 30 – October 2, 2022.

Newport

104 Mill St. | $4,695,000 | Open House on Friday from 3 pm to 4:30 pm

10 Brown & Howard Wharf #301 | $2,900,000 | Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 5:30 pm

10 Brown & Howard Wharf #302 | $2,074,000 | Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm

10 Brown & Howard Wharf #303 | $2,547,000 | Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm

305 Swans Wharf Row #305 | $699,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

27 High Street #2 | $1,375,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

52 Hammond Street | $685,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

17 Old Beach Road | $1,999,990 | Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11:30 am

26 Coddington Wharf #2S & 1 N | $2,375,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm

26 Coddington Wharf #2S | $2,000,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm

Middletown

805 Forest Ave | $160,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

71 Everett St | $575,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

72 Warren Ave | $1,499,400 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

132 Briarwood Ave | $2,995,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

132 Maple Ave | $975,000 | Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm

Portsmouth

358 Water Street | $629,900 | Open House on Friday from 3:30 pm to 5 pm and on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm

80 Albert Street | $1,389,000 | Open House on Friday from 12 pm to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm

117 Windrock Cir | $924,900 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

40 Green St | $575,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

37 Prudence View r | $649,000 | Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm

11 Coddington Way | $825,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

Jamestown

42 Ocean Ave | $1,195,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

609 E Shore Rd | $949,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Tiverton

154 Stoney Hollow Road | $729,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

15 Hummingbird Ln | $234,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm

70 Blackbird Ct | $245,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm

Little Compton

85 Colebrook Road | $819,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

67 Meetinghouse Lane | $749,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

21 Wild Cherry Dr | $725,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm