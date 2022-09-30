Some cool shows this weekend make the cut on “Six Picks,” our weekly rundown of the best in local music. And this is just the beginning – you can catch great music all over town this time of year. Have a great weekend!

Friday: Guitarist and songwriter Pete Francis, founding member of Dispatch, is playing a rare solo date at Ragged Island Brewing in Portsmouth Friday afternoon at 5:30. Look for music from his new EP Sun Fuzz at the free show on the lawn at the Ragged Island farm. Click here for details.

Friday: Singer-songwriter Ali McGuirk is having a record release party at Askew in Providence Friday to celebrate the release of her second album, Til It’s Gone. To learn more about her new release, check out our interview with the Burlington, VT singer here. Newport’s Z-Boys open around 9PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Dar Williams is a songwriter’s songwriter. She’s just published a new book, How to Write a Song That Matters, and she’ll bring copies along to her concert Saturday at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich. Check out our interview with Williams earlier this week here. Click here for tickets and further details.

Saturday: Some good folks are getting together again for Folk at the Farm 2, an afternoon of music, food, and drink at Frerichs Farm in Warren. Enjoy sets from local favorite including Magnolia, Caribbean Soul Duo, The Whelks, and the Atwater-Donnelly Band. Click here for details.

Saturday: Lots going on locally this weekend for fans of the Fab Four. Get Back: A Tribute Night To The Beatles is a fundraiser for Amos House happening at The Parlour in Providence Saturday night. Bands performing include Viking Jesus, Pony Boy, Funky Submarine and David Tessier and the All-Star Stars. Click here for details.

Sunday: It’s about a week early, but it’s never a bad time to celebrate John Lennon’s birthday. Sunday evening, Beatles fans will want to head to the Greenwich Odeum when “Breakfast with the Beatles” radio host ChaChi Loprete and Beatles Film Archivist Erik Taros present a multi-media show, In His Life, John Lennon, A Birthday celebration at 8PM. The event features rare and never before seen images of Lennon and The Beatles. Click here for details.