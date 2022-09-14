Bridge To Fitness. Photo Credit: Bridge To Fitness

Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022.

The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;

“To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,

Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a home. A sanctuary. We are so grateful to our Bridge community for your continued support, kindness and understanding, especially during these past few turbulent years. It is with much sadness in our hearts that we have to inform you, after 17 1/2 years, we will be closing our doors. We will remain open for business until September 30th.

If you have questions please feel free to reach out to either of us via email;

Michael@bridgetofitness.com

Lisapalmiotto@gmail.com

With much gratitude,

Michael & Lisa and your entire Bridge to Fitness Staff”

On Saturday, September 24, the gym will host a two-hour “killer workout/fundraiser” with proceeds benefiting the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Newport.

Bridge To Fitness is located at 951 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown.

