Celtic Public House announced recently that it is being sold.

“For 2+ decades it has been a great pleasure to serve our loyal customers at their beloved Local! It’s time for a new chapter. Celtica is being sold,” Celtica posted on its Instagram page.

“The new ownership group has magnificent plans and we wish them all the best. More on that soon. Our last day of business will be Friday September 30. It’s been a great ride with lots of wonderful people and memories. Thank you all!”

The new owners or plans have not yet been publicly identified.

