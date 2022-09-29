Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below.

Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: Oktoberfest at Narragansett Brewery in Providence is a weekend-long event with four separate sessions beginning Friday at 6PM. Enjoy authentic German food, music from TubaFrau, Stein-Hoisting Contests, and of course seasonal beers like their Bohemian Pilsner, Munich Helles, and Gansett’s own Oktoberfest. Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: The annual Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair in Middletown is back this weekend with fun activities including old-fashioned contests, the Home & Garden Competition, the Crafter’s Tent, live music, and food from local vendors including Binge BBQ, Little Fish Tacos & Ceviche, Newport Chowder Company, Sprout & Lentil and Sweet B’s Donuts. Click here for details.

All weekend: The always popular Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns to the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence this weekend. This year’s event celebrates 75 years of television, with images of your favorite tv shows artistically carved on thousands of pumpkins. The pumpkin party runs through Halloween. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Great Townie Pumpkin Festival begins Saturday at 11AM at the Crescent Park Carousel in Riverside. The event includes pumpkin decorating, Marvelous Marvin, kid’s activities, vendors, live music and of course, rides on the historic carousel. Click here for details.

Sunday: Head of the Providence Performing Arts Center for comedian Amy Schumer’s Whore Tour. Yup, you read that right … leave the kids at home for this one. There are a few tickets remaining for the show from the irreverent comedy queen who co-hosted the Academy Awards earlier this year. Click here for details.