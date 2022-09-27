“Hocus Pocus 2” will premiere on Friday, September 30, exclusively on Disney+.

The movie was filmed in Newport and across Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. The Colony House, Washington Square, and Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center are among the venues that were used during filming in Newport.

[See More: Photos: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ filming location in Newport]

“Hocus Pocus 2″ is a haunting sequel to the Halloween classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem”, according to Disney+.

Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler (“The First Wives Club,” “Beaches”), Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City,” “Divorce”), and Kathy Najimy (“Sister Act,” “Younger”), and is directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,’” “The Proposal”).

About the film, Disney+ says in the films media kit;

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. “Hocus Pocus 2” also stars Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War”), Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), and Tony Hale (“Veep”). The film is produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” “X-Men” franchise), David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”), and Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”) serving as executive producers.

