Washington Square and Eisenhower Park have been transformed into Salem, Massachusetts for the filming of the Hocus Pocus sequel, Black Flame (a.k.a. Hocus Pocus 2).
Up until now, crews have been busy building the Sanderson Sisters’ home and setting up the scent for the 27th Annual Salem Scare Fest.
Filming is rumored to take place in Newport Monday, November 8 – Wednesday, November 10, Friday, November 12, and Monday, November 15 – Tuesday, November 16.
Other locations for filming are in include Lincoln, Providence, and East Providence.
The long-awaited sequel to the 1993 cult classic will debut on Disney+ in 2022.
