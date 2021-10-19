The Rhode Island Film & TV Office announced today that the Disney+ sequel to the beloved 1993 film, Hocus Pocus, began filming in Rhode Island on October 18, 2021, until the end of the year. The highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 is set for a 2022 debut.

Bette Midler (The First Wives Club, Beaches), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City) and Kathy Najimy (Sister Act, Veep) are reprising their roles as the wickedly entertaining Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2. Midler returns as Winifred Sanderson, with Parker and Najimy back as her sisters, Sarah and Mary, respectively.

In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to the present day and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.

Anne Fletcher (Dumplin’, The Proposal) directs, taking over from her friend and colleague Adam Shankman (Hairspray, What Men Want), who’ll serve as Executive Producer with Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus, X-Men franchise) and David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Chucky). Lynn Harris (King Richard, The Shallows) produces. The screenplay is by Jen D’Angelo.

Director Anne Fletcher stated, “Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” said Fletcher. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started in the beautiful state of Rhode Island.”

Governor Daniel J. McKee said, “On behalf of Rhode Island, I am proud and honored that again our beautiful state, with its unique scenery, landscapes and local talent, will be the backdrop for a major motion picture. Film and TV productions such as Hocus Pocus 2 have positive impacts on our businesses and move our economy in the right direction.”

Steven Feinberg, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Film & TV Office, remarked, “We are very excited to welcome Disney and their talented team to the Ocean State to create the next chapter of the popular and highly anticipated sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. Rhode Island is fortunate because we have superb partners in both the public and private sectors, and we enjoy working together to build a positive environment for the creative economy to shine. We are particularly grateful to Walt Disney Productions for providing good paying jobs for many local artists and hard-working technicians from across Rhode Island. Collaboration is key to the art of cinema and we look forward to helping the Hocus Pocus 2 team produce movie magic here in the Ocean State!”

While the Rhode Island Film & TV Office didn’t identify filming locations, Rhode Island Monthly has reported that a set has been built at Chase Farm in Lincoln.

The Rhode Island Film & TV Office is a government agency under the umbrella of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA).

