Kendall Cooper Casting announced this week that it is now accepting submissions for extras to work on the upcoming feature-length motion picture project “Hocus Pocus 2”. Filming will be in Providence, RI and surrounding areas October through December 2021.
In May, Bette Midler posted on Twitter that the Hocus Pocus 2 arrives in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.
Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years… But we’re BACK!— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 20, 2021
#HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OFMTlfjCDq
More From The Casting Call
Production is seeking people local to the Providence, RI area to play various extra roles in the film; children and adults of ALL ethnicities, ages, genders, and sizes are encouraged to apply. Specifically seeking people with dance experience, men with shoulder-length hair or longer, and young adults ages 18-22 years old.
Mandatory local COVID testing will be required before any in-person work. Testing will be provided by production. Production requires all extras to have Zone A COVID clearance. This production has adopted a mandatory vaccine requirement for Zone A and non-union roles. As a result, you will need to provide verification that you are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to be assigned to this production, absent an approved accommodation. For all children working on set, guardians will also need to provide verification of vaccination. Masks will be required at all times, except when appearing on camera.
Seeking SAG and Non-Union talent. All extra work, testing and fittings are paid. Local hire only, no travel or housing provided. Filming will generally take place Monday through Friday and is often a 12+ hour commitment for each day of work.
Apply for the casting call here.
