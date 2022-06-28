- Advertisement -

Disney+ today released a teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which is due to premiere on September 30 on the streaming platform.

Newport, and other locations in Rhode Island, were used for filming last October and November.

Washington Square, Eisenhower Park, and a temporary home that was built on Touro Street can be recognized in a couple of the scenes in the trailer.

Disney+ shared the following with the trailer;

This Halloween Season, some legends never die. Hocus Pocus 2, an Original movie event, streaming September 30 on Disney Plus. - Advertisement - Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunite for the highly anticipated Disney+ Original Movie “Hocus Pocus 2.” The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+ on September 30. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. “Hocus Pocus 2” also stars Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Belisa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Hale (“Veep”), Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War,” “Good Boys”), Juju Brener (“Vanquish”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,’” “The Proposal”), written by Jen D’Angelo (“Happy Together,” “Workaholics”) and produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”), Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” “X-Men” franchise) and David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”) serving as executive producers.

Photos: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ filming location in Newport Washington Square and Eisenhower Park have been transformed into Salem, Massachusetts for the filming of the Hocus Pocus sequel, Black Flame (a.k.a. Hocus Pocus 2). Up until now, crews have been busy building the Sanderson Sisters’ home and setting up the scent for the 27th Annual Salem Scare Fest. Filming is rumored to take place…