Monday, September 19

Cruise Ship Scheduled: Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

Museum of Newport Irish History will kick off 21st Annual Lecture Series on September 19

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Tuesday, September 20

Cruise Ship Scheduled: Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)

Rhode Island Foundation inviting South County residents to share ideas at a free community dinner on Sept. 20

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm, Top Gun: Maverick at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Wednesday, September 21

Cruise Ship Scheduled: Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

What’sUpNewp, The JPT to host a Jaws End of Summer Party on September 21

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 3 pm, Jaws End of Summer Party with What’sUpNewp – live music at 6:30 pm, film at 7:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm

Thursday, September 22

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm, Where The Crawdads Sing at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Timmy Smith at 6 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Friday, September 23

  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: God’s Country at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 4 pm, Timmy Smith at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Nate C. from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 24

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sydney Carbone from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Labyrinth at 4:30 pm, God’s Country at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Brian Cabral from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Lana Katz Katz from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Alexus Lee Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 25

Cruise Ship Scheduled: Arcadia (Capacity: 2,388 passengers, 976 crew)

Gamm Theatre to host ‘Truth and Tyranny’ community discussion Sept. 25

  • Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Strumdawgs from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sean Rivers & Ryan McHugh from 5 pm to 1 am
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

