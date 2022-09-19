Sign up for our free newsletter, you’ll never miss a headline!
Monday, September 19
Cruise Ship Scheduled: Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
Museum of Newport Irish History will kick off 21st Annual Lecture Series on September 19
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 6 pm: Irish Museum Lecture: “Immigrant Activists: Irish Americans who Built a Better Society”
- 6 pm: Free Zoom Gentle Yoga with Rev Shelley Dungan
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3 pm, Middletown Audit Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm
Tuesday, September 20
Cruise Ship Scheduled: Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)
Rhode Island Foundation inviting South County residents to share ideas at a free community dinner on Sept. 20
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5:30 pm: An Evening of Jazz, R&B and Soul Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 6 pm: Author Emma Seckel signs the “Wild Hunt” at Charter Books
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm, Top Gun: Maverick at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Library Board at 4:15 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee at 4:30 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm, Middletown School Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 9 am, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Wednesday, September 21
Cruise Ship Scheduled: Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
What’sUpNewp, The JPT to host a Jaws End of Summer Party on September 21
Things To Do
- 9 am: Tree Walk: Eisenhower Park & Touro Synagogue
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Wednesday Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: Last Day of Summer Celebration: Family Seining & Campfire on Third Beach with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6:30 pm: Jaws End of Summer Party with What’sUpNewp at The JPT
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 3 pm, Jaws End of Summer Party with What’sUpNewp – live music at 6:30 pm, film at 7:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, September 22
Things To Do
- 6 pm: 150th (+2) Birthday of the Newport Public Library! at Wyndham Newport
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm, Where The Crawdads Sing at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Timmy Smith at 6 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Newport: Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Police Pension Board at 10 am
Friday, September 23
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 5:30 pm: Equal Under the Sky: Georgia O’Keeffe & 20th c. Feminism at Newport Art Museum
- 6:30 pm: Family Movie Night featuring Sing 2 at The Pennfield School
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: God’s Country at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 4 pm, Timmy Smith at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Nate C. from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Saturday, September 24
Things To Do
- Throughout Day: Newport String Project presents One to One: Micro Concerts for All
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 11 am: Walking The Battlefield. An event at Heritage Park in Portsmouth
- 11 am to 7 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 5 pm: Newport Craft Oktoberfest and Festbier at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 3 pm: Family Concert Festival at Glen Park
- 3:30 pm: Preparing for Fall & Winter with Wild Plants with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm: Roam Around Rough Point Seasonal Celebration
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sydney Carbone from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Labyrinth at 4:30 pm, God’s Country at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Brian Cabral from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Lana Katz Katz from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Alexus Lee Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, September 25
Cruise Ship Scheduled: Arcadia (Capacity: 2,388 passengers, 976 crew)
Gamm Theatre to host ‘Truth and Tyranny’ community discussion Sept. 25
Things To Do
- 9 am: Yoga Brunch @ The Reef
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market
- 11 am to 6 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm: Historic Irish Cemetery Tours: Back this Fall by popular demand!
- 3 pm: Piano recital by Teresa Walters at Trinity Church
- 4 pm: Choral Evensong & Solemn Benediction
- 4 pm: Audrain Youngtimers at Fort Adams
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Strumdawgs from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers & Ryan McHugh from 5 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
