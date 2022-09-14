The Museum of Newport Irish History today announced the first talk in its 21st Annual Lecture Series, to be presented Monday, September 19 at 6:00 pm at Wyndham Newport Hotel and virtually via Zoom.

Guest speaker, Dr. Elizabeth Stack, executive director of the Irish American Heritage Museum (Albany, NY), will present a talk titled, “Immigrant Activists: Irish Americans Who Built a Better Society.” Dr. Stack will discuss some of the lawyers, labor leaders, journalists, politicians, and ordinary citizens who advocated for inclusion and dignity for all. Marked by their own experiences and inspired by the promise America held, these immigrant activists were some of the most positive forces for change in American life.

Following the talk, a reception with light hors d’oeuvres will be held and a cash bar is available.

There is no fee to participate via Zoom, but reservations are required to receive the Zoom login information. To attend the talk in person, a fee/donation of $5 per person is requested at the door (cash or check payable to “MNIH”). Those who become a member to attend will have the $5 fee waived and pay only the $20 Annual Membership fee ($30 for a Family/Household).



For assistance with membership or reservations, contact NewportIrishHistory@gmail.com or call 401-841-5493.

For a full lecture description and links to reserve, visit the

“Lectures” page at NewportIrishHistory.org.