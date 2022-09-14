What’s Up Newp and The JPT will present our annual screening of Jaws with an end of Summer party on Wednesday, September 21 at 7:30 pm.

Mayor Vaughn (the movie Studio) finally released the screening rights- so on the last day of Summer, we’re showing the best beach movie of all time.

As Quint would say, Farewell and adieu to you fair Newport Summer!

The event is sponsored by Narragansett Beer and will include live music pre-film (band to be announced).

This event usually sells out in advance. If you plan on coming, we encourage you to purchase tickets ahead of time. Buy Tickets