🌊 Work in the hospitality industry? The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering you free admission to the Newport Mansions during Hospitality Days, June 13 – 15.

🌊 The public tour of the ongoing reconstruction of the Newport Pell Bridge ramp that was scheduled for Friday, June 10, has been canceled due to an unforeseen schedule conflict at the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

🌊 The Newport Gulls open up their 2022 season tonight at the Vermont Mountaineers. Their home opener will be against the Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm.

🌊 Twenty properties swapped hands last weekend across Newport County. Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what sold.

🌊 With the Newport’s Sporting Ticket, visitors can experience Newport’s storied traditions in sailing, tennis, and automobiles for the price of just two museum admissions

🌊 Nautical Small Town: Newport was named one of the “15 best small towns to visit in 2022″ across the country, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

🌊 Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes comic by Tim Jones, enjoy!

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 14 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – S wind 12 to 14 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 15 hours & 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:40 am & 2:21 pm | Low tide at 7:36 am & 8:02 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon, 6.8 days, 44% lighting.

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Adam Hanna at 2:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm

One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 8:30 pm

